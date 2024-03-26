Good news for healthcare providers nationwide as NHIA disburses GH¢180m

Dr. Aboagye highlighted that the NHIS benefit package encompasses over 95% of disease conditions and includes more than 550 formulations on the NHIS medicines list, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all diseases under the scheme.

Reiterating the NHIS's dedication to providing quality healthcare to its subscribers, Dr. Aboagye assured stakeholders of timely payments within the 90-day window for processed claims.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to NHIS guidelines, Dr. Aboagye noted that healthcare providers operating under the NHIA must comply with the NHIS medicines list and service tariff.

Failure to do so may result in sanctions. In response to prevailing economic conditions, Dr. Aboagye mentioned ongoing collaborative efforts with the Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana, and other stakeholders to review the NHIS Medicines Tariffs for necessary adjustments.

Addressing concerns regarding illegal fees and extortion experienced by NHIS members at certain healthcare facilities, Dr. Aboagye outlined plans to enhance public education, promote member entitlements, and engage communities to foster understanding and support for the NHIS.