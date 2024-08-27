Government allocates GH₵8bn to tackle drought in Northern Ghana

He added, “We are seeking to raise about 500 million U.S. dollars, the equivalent of 8 billion Ghana Cedis, to fund the crisis response programme.”

The relief package includes cash transfers and the distribution of food and other essential items to those affected. A technical task force from the Ministries of Finance and Food and Agriculture will monitor the distribution to ensure transparency and accountability.

At a press briefing on Monday, 26 August, Dr Amin Adam explained that 2.5 billion Cedis of the allocated funds will be sourced from the contingency fund, with an additional 2.4 billion Cedis coming from development partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He noted that support from the World Bank will be used specifically for cash transfers and the supply of agricultural inputs.

Northern Ghana is currently facing a severe drought, having been without rain for over two months, which has raised concerns about food security and the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.