Government allocates GH₵8bn to tackle drought in Northern Ghana

Evans Annang

The Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has announced that the government has allocated 8 billion Ghana Cedis to support farmers affected by the ongoing dry spell.

“Our response may not entirely neutralise the extent of the problem. But our response certainly will help in stabilising the situation until we get out of the crisis,” Dr Amin Adam stated.

He added, “We are seeking to raise about 500 million U.S. dollars, the equivalent of 8 billion Ghana Cedis, to fund the crisis response programme.”

The relief package includes cash transfers and the distribution of food and other essential items to those affected. A technical task force from the Ministries of Finance and Food and Agriculture will monitor the distribution to ensure transparency and accountability.

At a press briefing on Monday, 26 August, Dr Amin Adam explained that 2.5 billion Cedis of the allocated funds will be sourced from the contingency fund, with an additional 2.4 billion Cedis coming from development partners.

Northern Ghana is currently facing a severe drought, having been without rain for over two months, which has raised concerns about food security and the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

The prolonged dry spell has significantly impacted crop growth, leaving many farmers uncertain about a successful harvest.

