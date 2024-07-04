Government has sunk GH¢339m into National Cathedral since 2020 — Minister reveals

Abena stated that the National Cathedral’s accounts are currently being audited.

She said "The total releases made for the National Cathedral by the government to date remain at GH¢339 million. This figure comprises GH¢225 million paid to the National Cathedral Secretariat, and GH¢113 million paid directly to the project consultant.

"There was a value-for-money audit done on the project in 2021. Also, a statutory audit of the National Cathedral of Ghana accounts by Deloitte Ghana was started in July 2023 and is ongoing.

"Auditors had concluded the audit of the 18-month account ended December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, preparations are in place for the auditors to complete the remaining accounts for the periods ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023."

The government’s involvement has sparked debates about the prioritisation of public funds, especially considering the country’s economic challenges.

Proponents argued that the cathedral will boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance Ghana’s international profile.

The construction of the cathedral has come to a halt due to financial and logistical hurdles.

Ghanaians are vocal about their concerns regarding the financial transparency and the overall necessity of the project.