Government submits Legislative Instrument to parliament to ban mining in forests

The revocation of Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2462) will result in a complete ban on mining in forest reserves in Ghana. According to Article 11(7) of the Constitution, this Instrument will take effect after 21 sitting days in Parliament unless it is annulled by a two-thirds vote of Members of Parliament (MPs).

This initiative is part of broader measures announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week, aimed at combating illegal mining activities in response to widespread protests and criticisms from various groups, including Organised Labour. The government’s actions reflect ongoing concerns about environmental degradation and the impact of illegal mining on local communities.

Known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation) Instrument, 2024, the new LI will revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022 (L.I. 2462), and make any form of mining in forest reserves illegal.

In a letter dated October 10, 2024, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, notified the Clerk of Parliament about the new L.I., urging him to lay it before Parliament.