ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government to launch 5G in Ghana on November 1 - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announces

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Internet connectivity in Ghana is likely to see a major boost in the coming weeks, as the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that the government will officially roll out Fifth Generation Mobile Technology (5G) from 1st November 2024.

Government to launch 5G in Ghana on November 1 - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announces
Government to launch 5G in Ghana on November 1 - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announces

This implementation is expected to significantly enhance the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, providing much faster internet speeds and improved connectivity.

Recommended articles

The introduction of 5G technology is set to drive advancements across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and transportation. Innovations such as telemedicine, smart classrooms, and autonomous vehicles will benefit from the improved connectivity. Moreover, the rollout is anticipated to boost economic growth by attracting investments in technology and digital services.

“5G is launching on Friday, 1st November. You heard it first on Korooko,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development comes at a time when Ghanaians are grappling with issues related to poor internet connectivity, alongside rising data prices. Many citizens have voiced their frustrations over the increasing cost of data, which has become a barrier to accessing online services and digital resources.

Complaints have surged, particularly from small business owners and students who depend heavily on stable internet connections for their work and studies. Users have reported that the high cost of data limits their ability to stay connected, affecting everything from remote learning to business operations.

With ongoing concerns about poor internet connectivity and soaring data prices, many Ghanaians are questioning whether the new technology will truly address their needs or simply add to their existing frustrations.

Despite the promise of faster speeds and enhanced connectivity, a significant portion of the population believes that the priority should be on improving the current internet services. Complaints continue to rise regarding the reliability of existing networks, which have hindered access to essential online services and resources.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Presidency breaks silence on Nana Bediatuo Asante's health: 'We ask for prayers'

Ghana Police Service Distances Itself from Truck in Viral Accident Video

Ghana Police Service distances itself from truck in viral accident viral video

Galamsey

'I bought 7 Sprinter buses in 1 week from galamsey earnings' - Illegal miner reveals

Anti- Galamsey Protests

Youth Rising: Why Generation Z is leading the charge against galamsey