Gov't begins process to amend Ameri deal


It follows a motion filed by Adansi-Asokwa MP K.T. Hammond for the parliament to cancel the deal due to what he calls “misrepresentations” by the company when the deal was presented to the House under the Mahama administration.

The government of Ghana has begun processes to amend the controversial power deal the erstwhile John Mahama administration signed with Ameri.

The process has started with a paper before parliament for the amendment.

It was referred to the Joint Committee on Finance and Mines and Energy for consideration and report by the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu.

The $510 million deal with AMERI was signed in 2015 and meant for building power plants, which would be owned and operated by the company for five years before transferring them to the government of Ghana.

The Ameri deal generated a lot of controversy in Ghana leading up to the 2016 general elections.

