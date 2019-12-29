In a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, he said the day “has been declared a Public Holiday as “Constitution Day”.

The statement called on all in Ghana to observe the day as throughout the country.

“The general is hereby informed that Tuesday, 7th January 2020 which marks Constitution Day, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.

In December 2018, the Akufo-Addo administration amended the public holiday act to include three new holidays.

These new holidays were 7th of January which was observed as the Constitution Day earlier in 2019, 4th of August which was described as the Founders’ Day and 21st of September was marked as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.