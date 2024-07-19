RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt denies Ablakwa's GH¢5.3m Bulgarian Embassy compensation claim

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has refuted claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Bulgarian Embassy in Accra
Bulgarian Embassy in Accra

Ablakwa asserted that the government is obligated to pay GH¢5.3 million in compensation to the Bulgarian Embassy.

Recommended articles

In an official statement, the Ministry clarified that no such financial obligation exists, labelling Ablakwa's allegations as unfounded and misleading.

The Ministry stressed that there are no legal or administrative grounds supporting his claims, and reaffirmed that no compensation is owed to the Bulgarian Embassy.

Samuel Abu Jinapor
Samuel Abu Jinapor Pulse Ghana

The Ministry pointed out that, according to the Sole Inquirer’s recommendations, the responsibility for the compensation lies with Jojo Hagan, who ordered the demolition.

Ablakwa, known for his proactive governance stance, had earlier alleged that the government was to compensate the Bulgarian government with GH¢5,383,000 for the 2017 demolition of its embassy.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

He claimed that this figure was determined in 2023 by the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission.

The Lands Commission has since ordered the developer to halt the redevelopment project on the site, although work has continued.

On March 16, 2022, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu-Bio and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kwasi Ampratwum-Sarpong visited the disputed site to stop the developer's ongoing work.

Ablakwa expressed concern over the situation, suggesting it could strain Ghana-Bulgaria relations.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

John Mahama

Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses

Organised labour strike

Organised labour declares strike over NPRA's approval of SSNIT hotels

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus

Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case