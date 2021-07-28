RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt has not given civil servants a 15% salary raise - Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has debunked reports that it has raised the base salary of civil servants by 15%.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
According to the Ministry, such reportage is false and should be disregarded by all well meaning Ghanaians.

In a statement by the Ministry, it said there hasn’t been any raise for civil servants or any governmental institution under the single spine salary structure.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said: “The attention of government has been drawn to media publications and agitations within the public domain in respect of this Ministry’s letter dated 12 July 2021 on the payment of fifteen percent (15%) interim premium to staff of the CLOGSAG”.

“These agitations, we believe have arisen because the public consider the above-mentioned approval to be a new agreement. The Ministry of Finance wishes to clarify that this is not a new agreement as it has been in existence since 2016 and fully implemented in 2020.”

“We wish to reiterate that government has not granted any 15% increase in base pay to any public sector institution on the Single Spine Salary Structure and that the only adjustment on the Base Pay for the public service still remains the 4% for the 2021 financial year. Therefore no new agreement has been reached on the payment of premium,” the statement added.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTRY BELOW

Ministry of Finance statement
Ministry of Finance statement Pulse Ghana

