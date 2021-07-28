Govt has not given civil servants a 15% salary raise - Finance Ministry

In a statement by the Ministry, it said there hasn’t been any raise for civil servants or any governmental institution under the single spine salary structure.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said: “The attention of government has been drawn to media publications and agitations within the public domain in respect of this Ministry’s letter dated 12 July 2021 on the payment of fifteen percent (15%) interim premium to staff of the CLOGSAG”.

“These agitations, we believe have arisen because the public consider the above-mentioned approval to be a new agreement. The Ministry of Finance wishes to clarify that this is not a new agreement as it has been in existence since 2016 and fully implemented in 2020.”

“We wish to reiterate that government has not granted any 15% increase in base pay to any public sector institution on the Single Spine Salary Structure and that the only adjustment on the Base Pay for the public service still remains the 4% for the 2021 financial year. Therefore no new agreement has been reached on the payment of premium,” the statement added.

