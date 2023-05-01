During his speech on May Day celebration in Bolgatanga, the President assured that the government is tirelessly engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure board approval for Ghana’s $3 billion bailout to address the current economic crisis.
Gov't is working to revive the economy - Akufo Addo
His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is positive that his government is incessantly working to turn around the ailing economy.
“We continue to work tirelessly to complete all prior actions required to present Ghana’s request to the IMF’s integrity board for approval. We have also made substantial progress on the debt exchange program as well as our engagements with bilateral creditors to secure the financing required for the IMF program,” President Akufo-Addo said.
Workers across the globe are marking labor day today, Monday, May 1 with Ghanaians also observing this celebration under the theme: ‘Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an era of economic crises: our responsibility’.
