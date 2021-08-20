Govt to begin administering 2nd dosage of AstraZaneca vaccine next week

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

That, he said, was because the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.

He explained that they were finalising the deployment plan for the recent AstraZeneca consignment and the plan would determine the exact day the exercise would start next week.

Pulse Ghana

Under the National Vaccine Deployment Plan (NVDP) for COVID-19, the government in February this year received the initial 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covishield under the COVAX facility.

In March, 366,850 doses of the Covishield came in.