Govt to begin administering 2nd dosage of AstraZaneca vaccine next week

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that it will start the vaccination of Ghanaians waiting for their second dose of the AstraZaneca vaccine next week.

This exercise is expected to start on Friday, August 27 and cover over 200,000 people across the country.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

That, he said, was because the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.

He explained that they were finalising the deployment plan for the recent AstraZeneca consignment and the plan would determine the exact day the exercise would start next week.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Under the National Vaccine Deployment Plan (NVDP) for COVID-19, the government in February this year received the initial 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covishield under the COVAX facility.

In March, 366,850 doses of the Covishield came in.

In May, 350,000 Covishield doses were rechanneled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the COVAX facility.

