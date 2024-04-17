Green Ghana Day: We have planted 42 million trees nationwide — Lands Minister

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor emphasized that the importance of the collective effort to ensure the success of the exercise and urged all citizens to participate since the inception of the Green Ghana Day in 2021.

He said "I am happy and proud to report that in the last three years of its implementation, some 42 million trees have been planted across the country in both on and off reserves, consistently exceeding our targets every year. These have been verified by an independent audit.

"This is truly impressive. I want to use this opportunity to on behalf of the President of the Republic, thank all Ghanaians and all residents of Ghana who have supported us over the years to achieve this feat."

Currently, the country's forest cover stands at 1.6 million hectares from 8.2 million hectares witnessed in the 1900s.

The Minister called for collective action by political parties, faith-based organizations, corporate bodies, schools, the media, diplomatic missions, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to join forces to plant five million trees.