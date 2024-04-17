ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Green Ghana Day: We have planted 42 million trees nationwide — Lands Minister

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Forestry Commission, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has planted about 42 million trees across the country to restore depleted forest cover ravaged by negative human activities such as illegal mining and lumbering.

Green Ghana Day
Green Ghana Day

The Ministry already distributed more than five million seedlings, including economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood, and Shea to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

Recommended articles

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor emphasized that the importance of the collective effort to ensure the success of the exercise and urged all citizens to participate since the inception of the Green Ghana Day in 2021.

He said "I am happy and proud to report that in the last three years of its implementation, some 42 million trees have been planted across the country in both on and off reserves, consistently exceeding our targets every year. These have been verified by an independent audit.

"This is truly impressive. I want to use this opportunity to on behalf of the President of the Republic, thank all Ghanaians and all residents of Ghana who have supported us over the years to achieve this feat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the country's forest cover stands at 1.6 million hectares from 8.2 million hectares witnessed in the 1900s.

The Minister called for collective action by political parties, faith-based organizations, corporate bodies, schools, the media, diplomatic missions, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to join forces to plant five million trees.

The action, he said, would help Green Ghana and preserve the ecosystem to aid the fight against the negative effects of climate change.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kotoka International Airport

GACL interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling incident at KIA

asante-regalia

British and Victoria & Albert Museums return Asante objects of 1874 to Ghana

No increment in transport fares – GPRTU warns drivers

Don't pay new transport fares - GPRTU and GRTCC urge Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill if it reaches his desk – Miracles Aboagye