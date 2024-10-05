GTEC warns UCC, UDS, UEW over use of 160 unaccredited study centres; see full list

In an interview with Daily Graphic, Prof. Jinapor explained that the move has become necessary following the proliferation of unaccredited centres for some of the traditional universities scattered across the country.

He emphasised that accredited programmes were institution specific and could, therefore, not be taught at different unaccredited centres.

Prof. Jinapor explained that to help address the situation, GTEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six universities that would not be allowed to use rented premises for their programmes. They are Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), University of Cape Coast, University of Education, Winneba, and GIMPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They agreed that GTEC should give them the opportunity to teach the students because they already had them in the system.

“What we agreed based on the MoU was that in this year’s 2024/2025 academic year, they cannot admit students into those centres,” the Director-General of GTEC told the Daily Graphic, adding that it was also agreed that GTEC will do an audit to find out whether those admitted had the necessary minimum qualification.”

Prof. Jinapor explained that it has come to the notice of the commission that most of such centres, under the pretence of mature students, admitted people who did not have any qualification, and indicated that the commission will start an audit of the programmes.

Prof. Jinapor clarified that GTEC does not oppose satellite campuses and study centres, but they are against the proliferation of centres that are not fit for purpose.

UCC has the highest number of 91 centres, followed by the UEW with 48 centres, while the UDS has 21 of such centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the full list of the unaccredited study centres

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT