Police intercept guns hidden in 'papaye' food for cell inmate

The Police in Cantonments in Accra have intercepted weapons hidden in food for a cell inmate in custody.
Police reports stated that the incident happened on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at about 4:45 pm when a 23-year-old lady of Nigerian came to visit an inmate.
The lady came to the charge office with two packs of 'Papaye' labeled fast food to be served on a robbery remand prisoner in cells and when the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it but the lady managed to flee the scene.
However, the police have mounted a search to trace and arrest the lady.
