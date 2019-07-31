He was arrested and processed for the City Campus Court for using a strobe light to drive against oncoming traffic.

The Minister was in his Nissan Patrol with a police officer when the driver was arrested as part of Citi TV's War Against Indiscipline in the country.

Ministers can drive against oncoming traffic only when they are accompanied by a dispatch rider.

Such offending drivers use the sirens and strobe lights mostly to outwit traffic, however it

has other negative implications for public security and safety.

Regulation 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, (LI 2180) limits the use of sirens and special warning devices to only a handful of vehicle categories, however a good number of

motorists have fitted them on their vehicles and persistently use same to beat traffic.

Those permitted to use the devises are;

A government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State;

A police vehicle;

A motor vehicle used by the Fire Service;

A motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic;

A motor vehicle used by other recognized government security agencies; and

A bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing authority.