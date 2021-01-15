The term of the present Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, expires on July 31, 2021.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu replaced Prof Ernest Aryeetey as Vice-Chancellor.

The two Pro-Vice-Chancellors of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (Academic and Student Affairs), and Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante Asante, are among the seven competing for the position (Research, Innovation, and Development).

Others include Prof. Peter Quartey (Director, Statistical, Social and Economic Research Institute), Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoee (Director, Statistical, Social and Economic Research Institute) (Regional Institute for Population Studies).

University of Ghana, Legon

Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori (Provost, Humanities College), Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin (Student Affairs Dean), and Prof. Daniel Wesley Lund ( Dean, Faculty of Business Administration).

In compliance with the constitutional criteria of the Vice-Chancellor and the advertisement for the role of the Vice-Chancellor, the Selection Committee, which has been established by the School Board to recommend a replacement to the office, requests the application and any related details that may enhance its function.