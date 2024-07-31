High Court restrains PTAAM-GH and other CSOs from holding planned demonstration

The order, granted on July 30, 2024, prevents these groups, their agents, assigns, and any person acting through them from holding the special event scheduled from July 31 to August 6, 2024.

This decision comes in response to an application made by the police to the High Court on July 25, 2024.

The police sought to prohibit the holding of the special events, citing concerns that were not disclosed in the court's public ruling.

The planned demonstration, which aimed to highlight various issues related to transparency, accountability, and electoral consequences, had garnered significant attention from the public and media.

The coalition of CSOs had been actively promoting the event, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement and the need for governmental transparency.

The High Court's decision has elicited mixed reactions from the public and the groups involved.

Leaders of the affected organisations have expressed disappointment, arguing that the demonstration was intended to be a peaceful and constructive platform for dialogue and advocacy.

They maintained that the court's order undermines the fundamental rights to assembly and free speech.

"We are deeply disheartened by the court's decision," said a spokesperson for PTAAM-GH.

"Our intention was to create a space for citizens to voice their concerns and engage with critical issues affecting our nation. We will explore all available legal avenues to challenge this ruling."

On the other hand, the police have defended their application, asserting that the decision was made in the interest of public safety and order.