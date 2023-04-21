Homowo: Ban on drumming and noise-making begins on May 15 — Ga Traditional Council

Some communities the ban is expected to affect include Ga Mashie, Korle Gonno, Dansoman, Sakaman, Malam, Gbawe, Bortianor, Ngleshie-Amanfro, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Obaakrowa, Kofi Kwei, Ahida, Papase, Pokuase, Amasaman, Saapeman, Achimota among others.

The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, in a statement, appealed to the public to adhere to the ban, warning that a task force had been set up to prosecute offenders.

The Council has established several guidelines to ensure full compliance with the ban, including restricting religious worship to the premises of churches/mosques, with noise levels kept to a minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT

It urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks.