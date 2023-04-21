The ban which is an annual traditional rite that precedes the celebration of the Homowo Festival referred to as "Odadaa" by the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie, requires silence and tranquillity for more than a month after the ritual planting of the crops.
Homowo: Ban on drumming and noise-making begins on May 15 — Ga Traditional Council
The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year's ban on drumming and noise-making in the Greater Accra Region commences from Monday, May 15 to Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Some communities the ban is expected to affect include Ga Mashie, Korle Gonno, Dansoman, Sakaman, Malam, Gbawe, Bortianor, Ngleshie-Amanfro, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Obaakrowa, Kofi Kwei, Ahida, Papase, Pokuase, Amasaman, Saapeman, Achimota among others.
The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, in a statement, appealed to the public to adhere to the ban, warning that a task force had been set up to prosecute offenders.
The Council has established several guidelines to ensure full compliance with the ban, including restricting religious worship to the premises of churches/mosques, with noise levels kept to a minimum.
It urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks.
It also entreated all persons within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directives accordingly during the stipulated period.
