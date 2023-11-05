“I am determined to work with all to break the 8” - Dr. Bawumia tells NPP

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that he does not take this support for granted and is determined to work with all the aspirants who participated in the presidential primaries to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

“I do not take this support for granted,” he said

"I am determined to work with all of them and all our supporters to break the 8."

He further added, “I have my own vision and priority, I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”

“I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women…the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”

In his speech, he also congratulated his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong, saying, "Well done, you really wanted to give me a showdown today." amidst laughter

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the presidential candidate-elect for the NPP for the 2024 general elections following a closely contested primary. He received 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, accounting for 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes (0.76%), and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes (0.41%).