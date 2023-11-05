He acknowledged the unwavering support he has received since he was first selected as the running mate in the 2008 elections.
“I am determined to work with all to break the 8” - Dr. Bawumia tells NPP
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the support he has received over the years, which culminated in his victory as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
Dr. Bawumia emphasized that he does not take this support for granted and is determined to work with all the aspirants who participated in the presidential primaries to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.
“I do not take this support for granted,” he said
"I am determined to work with all of them and all our supporters to break the 8."
He further added, “I have my own vision and priority, I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”
“I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women…the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”
In his speech, he also congratulated his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong, saying, "Well done, you really wanted to give me a showdown today." amidst laughter
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the presidential candidate-elect for the NPP for the 2024 general elections following a closely contested primary. He received 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, accounting for 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes (0.76%), and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes (0.41%).
The 2024 general elections are expected to be highly competitive, with Dr. Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama serving as the presidential candidates for their respective parties. It is considered a pivotal moment in Ghana's political history, with one candidate seeking a return to power and the other aspiring to attain a higher political office.
