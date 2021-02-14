Last year, a performance audit report by the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed the names of some ministers and government appointees who have benefited from the scheme.

Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh was among the list of Ministers who took the GETFUND scholarship.

Mathew Opoku Prempeh was listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on his part has confirmed receiving a scholarship from GETFund in 2014 to participate in a 3-week certificate programme at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

"I have noted with dismay news carried by some media, that suggests that I have as a Minister, received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund for studies at Harvard.

"This impression is false and calculated to cause embarrassment and public ridicule. I have not received any form of sponsorship for any program or course of study from GETFund of scholarship secretariat since becoming a Minister," he said.

However, Dr. Opoku Prempeh who is currently the Energy Minister-designate told Parliament's Appointment Committee on Friday, February 12, 2021, during his vetting that other Members of Parliament (MPs) accessed the state-sponsored scheme, adding that, he only made use of the opportunity just as the other parliamentarians did.

"Members of this House [Parliament] access even on that particular course [in 2016]. I went with someone on the Majority side [at the time.] I do not regret it, it wasn't done for just me and if I get the same opportunity, I will do it again," Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.