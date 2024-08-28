ADVERTISEMENT
I left Cathedral Board because I couldn’t make a difference – Duncan-Williams

Evans Annang

The Founder of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has spoken for the first time about his decision to resign from the Board of the National Cathedral.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International
The Archbishop explained his resignation was due to his inability to make a meaningful impact while serving on the board.

“Let the good of Ghana be above any loyalty to any political party,” he stated, adding, “If I am in a place and I can’t make a difference, then it is better I leave quietly. I don’t like fighting people.”

In October 2023, Archbishop Duncan-Williams and three other clergymen resigned from the board, citing concerns over transparency.

Nicholas Duncan-Williams
“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge,” they noted, emphasising their decision was based on “conscience and faith.”

“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.”

The clergymen had earlier called for an immediate suspension of the cathedral's construction pending an audit.

