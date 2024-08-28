I left Cathedral Board because I couldn’t make a difference – Duncan-Williams

“Let the good of Ghana be above any loyalty to any political party,” he stated, adding, “If I am in a place and I can’t make a difference, then it is better I leave quietly. I don’t like fighting people.”

In October 2023, Archbishop Duncan-Williams and three other clergymen resigned from the board, citing concerns over transparency.

A joint statement by Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba highlighted the government’s failure to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit public funds used for the National Cathedral project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge,” they noted, emphasising their decision was based on “conscience and faith.”

“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.”