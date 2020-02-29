The report sighted by Pulse.com.gh on social media claimed that the Chinese government is unable to release funds to Ghana under the Sinohydro deal because of the outbreak of coronavirus. The report went on to claim that the minister made the comments in parliament.

However, in a statement to set the record straight, the Ministry stated without equivocation that "no such statement attributed to the Hon. Minister or any other official from the Ministry of Roads and Highways has ever been made.

"It is important to note that currently there are roads projects on-going throughout the country. The Ministry of Roads and Highways further assures the Ghanaian public of its commitment of making 2020, the Year of Roads," the statement further noted.