IGP apologises to family of 24-year-old woman found dead at Takoradi hotel

The statement further assured: “Police will continue to work closely with the family as investigation into the incident continues.”

Recounting steps taken so far following a complaint about the discovery of the now-deceased’s body, the statement said: “On 8th June 2024, the Ghana Police Service received a complaint to the effect that Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old woman had been found unconscious in a swimming pool at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western region and was taken to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The statement added that Police commenced investigation into the incident on the same day, with a police team visiting the scene and the hospital where the body of the deceased was examined. No marks of assault were found on her. The body was later deposited at the morgue, where an “autopsy was conducted on 8th June 2024 in the presence of the deceased's family by a Pathologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The verbal cause of death was given as (i) ASPHYXIA, (ii) SEVERE PULMONARY EDEMA, and (iii) DROWNING IN A POOL.”

