IGP Dampare calls for support from religious groups ahead of December elections

Andreas Kamasah

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare has called for support from various eminent groups ahead of the December 7 general elections.While speaking at an engagement with an eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, 4 July, the IGP acknowledged the hard work of the police and other security agencies in maintaining peace and security, but emphasised the need for collective effort and encouragement from all sectors of society.

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
Dr Dampare urged the eminent groups to back the police in their efforts to ensure a peaceful election, stating, “We wish you well in your roles and ask for your support and encouragement. The work we do is hard, and there are people who don't love this country and envy our peace and security. We need your backing to ensure that evil does not triumph over good.”

He highlighted the role of religious leaders in promoting peaceful behaviour among their followers and proposed that police officers engage with congregants on a weekly basis to discuss election security and address concerns. “Religious leaders play a crucial role in guiding their followers towards peaceful behaviour, and their support can significantly ease our work,” he said.

Dr Dampare also emphasised the importance of unity and collective responsibility in maintaining peace and security. “We should consider our children and the legacy we leave for them. We need to leave this place better for them to live in peace. This way, we honour our forebearers and ensure a good environment for our children, regardless of their faith, tribe, or region,” he noted.

His appeal underscored the importance of a united front in maintaining peace and security during the election period, ensuring a better environment for future generations. “Our readiness for the election is not only for today but for the future, which belongs to our children,” Dr Dampare concluded.

