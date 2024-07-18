IGP Dampare congratulates COP Yohonu on his promotion to Deputy IGP

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement on Wednesday, 17th July 2024, announced the promotion of COP Yohonu to Deputy IGP following a Police Council meeting where his work over the years was acknowledged. COP Yohonu's appointment was made public through a press statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, on Wednesday, 17th July.

“This appointment is pursuant to the advice of the Police Council at its meeting held today, Wednesday, 17th July 2024, during which COP Yohonu’s exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged,” the statement mentioned.

The statement also highlighted COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu's impressive law enforcement career, spanning over three decades, and noted his service in various significant roles within the Ghana Police Service.

“President Akufo-Addo extends his heartfelt congratulations to COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu on his well-deserved appointment, and wishes him the very best in the discharge of his duties,” it continued.

Meanwhile, security expert Richard Kumadoe has claimed that the appointment of Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police for Operations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is part of a scheme to oust the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare. Discussing this development on the Hot Edition on 3FM on Wednesday, 17th July, Kumadoe said, “This feeds into the conspiracy theory that they are preparing the grounds for the removal of the IGP.”