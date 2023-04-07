ADVERTISEMENT
IGP visits bus terminals to sensitize drivers over Easter safety

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is visiting bus terminals in the capital to sensitize drivers and management over safety during this holiday period.

He visited the STC yard, VVIP, and VIP bus station here in Accra, the gesture by the IGP is expected to sensitize road users on the need to ensure safety at all times.

Annually, the Easter holidays have seen a spike in road accidents as many holidaymakers travel to celebrate with family and friends.

The Easter holidays start today Friday, April 7 till Monday, April 10, this is a period Christians all over the world commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ heralding his victory over sin and death.

