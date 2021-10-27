IGP visits night duty officers in Northern and North East Regions

“During the visits, he listened to the needs and concerns of the personnel and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties. He reminded them to work with integrity and strive to uphold the name of the service at all times”, the statement said.

He assured them that the Police Administration will stand with any officer who does the right thing. With him on the visit were the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP/Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, North East Regional Commander, DCOP/Mr. Moses Ali Kpeachin and other Senior Officers of the Tamale Regional Police Command.

The IGP visited after seeing to the successful evacuation of three injured police officers and two deceased officers from Tamale to Accra.

The two policemen were part of a five-member Anti-robbery Taskforce who were responding to an emergency.

The three officers who were with them are now in critical conditions have been airlifted from a hospital in Walewale in the North East Region for further treatment.