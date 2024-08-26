ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Increase price of cocoa from GHS 2,070 to GHS 6,000 per bag - Cocoa famers to govt

Evans Annang

The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNCFA) is urging the government to raise the price of cocoa from GHS 2,070 to GHS 6,000 per bag.

Cocoa farmers
Cocoa farmers

The association argues that the current pricing is no longer sustainable for farmers, especially given the rising cost of cocoa on the international market.

Recommended articles

According to the GNCFA, this proposed price increase is necessary to ensure that cocoa farmers receive a fair share of the profits and can maintain their livelihoods amid increasing production costs.

The association highlighted the economic importance of cocoa to Ghana and warned that without adjustments, farmers might face financial difficulties, potentially impacting the country's overall cocoa production. The GNCFA is calling for immediate action to address the pricing concerns to secure the future of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A standard bag of cocoa or the equivalent weight of 64 kilograms of raw cocoa beans will now fetch GHC1,308, up from last season’s GHC800 per bag.

The quantum increase is in line with the fixed objectives of the government and COCOBOD to ensure better compensation for cocoa farmers, who have been grappling with many challenges, and to reward them for their hard work and dedication.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video captures powerful Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

3-storey collapses in Kasoa

4 feared dead after 3-storey building collapses at Kasoa New Market