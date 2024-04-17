Informal workers beg for cash to cope with cost of living crisis — Report

Informal workers urgently seek relief from the government amidst the deepening cost of living crisis.

They stress the need for financial aid and support to weather the economic strain caused by soaring expenses.

Specifically, they advocate for accessible cash grants and soft loans to bolster their resilience, alongside measures to curb inflation on essential goods and services.

Furthermore, they call on the government to provide livelihood support, including food assistance, secure housing near workplaces, and educational opportunities.

Recognizing informal workspaces as legitimate and investing in occupational health and safety are also crucial demands highlighted in the report.