The Women in Informal Employment Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) report, "Navigating Inflation: Impacts of the Cost-of-Living Crisis on Workers in Informal Employment in Accra, Ghana," sheds light on this harsh reality.
Informal workers beg for cash to cope with cost of living crisis — Report
The increasing cost of living in Ghana is burdening workers, especially those in the informal sector, driving many into poverty as prices for necessities like food, transport, and housing surge.
Informal workers urgently seek relief from the government amidst the deepening cost of living crisis.
They stress the need for financial aid and support to weather the economic strain caused by soaring expenses.
Specifically, they advocate for accessible cash grants and soft loans to bolster their resilience, alongside measures to curb inflation on essential goods and services.
Furthermore, they call on the government to provide livelihood support, including food assistance, secure housing near workplaces, and educational opportunities.
Recognizing informal workspaces as legitimate and investing in occupational health and safety are also crucial demands highlighted in the report.
Additionally, ensuring easy access to the National Health Insurance System is essential for improving the health of informal workers.
