It was a tough decision running to IMF - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Akufo Addo has said his decision on running to the International Monetary Fund for assistance was a painful but crucial one.

Sad Akufo-Addo
Addressing the nation on Sunday, May 28, he explained that seeking aid from the IMF was settled upon after all other options were weighed

“It was a painful decision for me to take, because going to the IMF was not part of the economic transformation agenda I had been pursuing, especially as my government had gone the extra mile to bring to a successful end the IMF program we inherited from the previous government,”

Akufo Addo in his speech believes the intervention of the IMF will help bring some restoration and boost confidence in the economy

