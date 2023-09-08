It's not a priority for Nana Addo to fix death trap Accra-Tema motorway — Kwame Agbodza

According to him, "It is about priorities. Ghana is not broke. I don't believe Ghana is broke beyond doing what we have to do to save ourselves. The government has decided to spend $250 million on building a new Bank of Ghana headquarters and, at the same time abandon La General Hospital, abandoned Shama District Hospital, and abandoned many district hospitals and road projects in this country. It is about priorities."

"Imagine if we apply $250 million of that money to the motorway, we would have been 70 percent way down completing the motorway. So it is about priorities, I don't think they prioritise the motorway," Agbodza stated.

Earlier, the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, revealed that the motorway will be expanded into a 10-lane highway to ease traffic.

He stated that the expansion of the motorway demonstrates the government's commitment to investing in the country's road networks.

The 19-kilometre concrete Accra-Tema Motorway continues to deteriorate and pose a grave danger to motorists.

The highway is currently in a deplorable state as it is covered with deep potholes and road markings have been wiped off by the thousands of vehicles that ply the road.

Lack of repair works on one of the major roads motorists always use is the Accra-Tema motorway.

The state of the motorway can be described as criminal negligence of the highest order on the part of those responsible for its maintenance.