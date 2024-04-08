January 2024 allowance to NSS personnel paid

In a statement issued by Armstrong Essah, the Director of Corporate Affairs, it was emphasized that all eligible individuals will receive their allowances through E-Zwich at their respective banks across the country.

Furthermore, the Secretariat reassured all personnel that the allowances for February and March 2024 have been processed and are slated for payment in the near future.

Earlier, some NSS personnel across various sectors under the government's payroll voiced their discontentment after receiving only two months' worth of allowances despite serving for five months.

The NSS individuals expressed their frustration with the delayed and incomplete payment system, with some even contemplating leaving the program altogether.

Johnson, aged 24, articulated his dissatisfaction, stating, "Finally, I've received my allowance but I'm not excited at all. How can I be working for 5 months and get just two months' allowance? They're frustrating us. Honestly, I want to quit!"

Curtis, 23, echoed similar sentiments, expressing disappointment with the partial payment. "Two months out of 4. Honestly, I feel they should have paid in full. There's absolutely no reason for half payment given the delay. Why promise monthly when you can't live up to it?" he questioned.