It is not exactly about raining. It is about the floods that come with the rains.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, parts of Accra experienced another flooding as has been the usual norm in recent times.

With scary videos showing flooded regions on the Tema Motorway, a major road linking the capital to its industrial city, commuters who were moving in both directions were stranded.

So, once again, a lot of conversations around drainage systems, engineering the city, settlement and of course, waste management started.

John Dumelo, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon asked a question on Twitter, finding answers to why Ghana can’t ban the use of plastic bags.

Dumelo tweeted:

“Why can’t we ban the use of plastic bags in Ghana?"

Having started his career as an actor, John who is a Ghanaian celebrity has some following on social media. His question on his Twitter page immediately generated responses from people who gave solutions, blamed the government, opposed or joked with the conversation.

Here are some responses to why Ghana can’t ban plastic bags.