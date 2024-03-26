ADVERTISEMENT
Keli Gadzekpo resigns as board chair of ECG

Emmanuel Tornyi

Keli Gadzekpo has resigned as the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Gadzekpo cited personal reasons for his decision to resign.

He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country for the past seven years "in this significant role".

Gadzekpo also wished ECG and the government continued success in the effort to providing stable electricity for the country.

Gadzekpo, an accomplished entrepreneur, played pivotal roles in establishing numerous companies, most notably the Databank Group of Companies, which encompasses Databank Asset Management Services and Databank Epack Investment Fund Ltd.

With over two decades of experience in investment banking, his contributions have been instrumental in shaping these ventures.

Presently, he serves as the Board Chairman for Enterprise Group, showcasing his leadership and strategic acumen in the corporate realm.

Additionally, he holds the position of Chairman at the Databank Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Databank Group, underscoring his commitment to community development and philanthropy.

Gadzekpo's educational background includes attending Achimota School and obtaining a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA) in the USA.

Furthermore, his pursuit of knowledge led him to become a Mason Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, where he earned a master's degree in Public Administration.

