He said the maverick lawmaker had to take the challenge because bigwigs in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) abandoned the conveners.
Ken Agyapong is the one funding ‘Fixing the Country’ campaign – Net 2 Presenter
Kweku Annan, host of the ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV has disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is the main financier of pro-government campaign ‘Fixing The Country’.
Kwaku Annan whiles speaking on the August 18 edition of his show called out New Patriotic Party, NPP, leaders who he said had refused to fund the group to project government’s infrastruture achievements.
“Some leaders of the NPP are very stingy and wicked. When Fixing The Country Movement’ set out initially … these young men – Kwame Abronye, Twum Boafo, Owusu Bempah, Adorye - who dedicated themselves to do this job, some of the NPP leaders when approached for support to print Tshirts and others things, they redirect you elsewhere. “I can say that all efforts of this group is funded by Hon Kennedy Agyapong,” Annan added.
His views were corroborated by Kwame Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman, who was a guest on the show and also a leading member of the movement.
Abronye also confirmed the stingy nature of some leaders as alleged by Annan: “If you ask them, they will tell you that I said it will be difficult for me personally to approach any leading member for such favours. “But it is with that mission that today you are touting the good works of government, the mind set of some of them is that you need something from them, so I avoid them as best as I can,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh