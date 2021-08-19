Ken Agyapong is the one funding ‘Fixing the Country’ campaign – Net 2 Presenter

Kwaku Annan whiles speaking on the August 18 edition of his show called out New Patriotic Party, NPP, leaders who he said had refused to fund the group to project government’s infrastruture achievements.

“Some leaders of the NPP are very stingy and wicked. When Fixing The Country Movement’ set out initially … these young men – Kwame Abronye, Twum Boafo, Owusu Bempah, Adorye - who dedicated themselves to do this job, some of the NPP leaders when approached for support to print Tshirts and others things, they redirect you elsewhere. “I can say that all efforts of this group is funded by Hon Kennedy Agyapong,” Annan added.

Pulse Ghana

His views were corroborated by Kwame Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman, who was a guest on the show and also a leading member of the movement.