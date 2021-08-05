Kennedy Agyapong to be ‘grilled’ by Privileges Committee today

He will be investigated to establish whether he was indeed in contempt of Parliament as reported.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is expected to testify against Kennedy Agyapong during the hearing.

This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”

The NET2 TV owner, on the same station, had allegedly called for ‘serious’ beating of Erastus Asare Donkor. He also threatened in a live telecast that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly”.

Pulse Ghana

Moving the motion, Mr Suhuyini said “order 78A reads ‘unless any order otherwise provides, notice shall be given of any motion which is proposed to make except the following: a motion relating to contempt of parliament.’ Mr Speaker, I rise on this motion to pray you to exercise your powers under order 27 which also reads ‘notwithstanding anything contained in these orders, Mr Speaker may refer any questions of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation, and report.’”