Kennedy Agyapong to be ‘grilled’ by Privileges Committee today

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will face the Privileges Committee of Parliament today.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Agyapong was referred to Committee after he allegedly threatened a journalist from Multimedia.

He will be investigated to establish whether he was indeed in contempt of Parliament as reported.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is expected to testify against Kennedy Agyapong during the hearing.

This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”

The NET2 TV owner, on the same station, had allegedly called for ‘serious’ beating of Erastus Asare Donkor. He also threatened in a live telecast that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly”.

Kennedy Agyapong and Alhassan Suhuniyi
Kennedy Agyapong and Alhassan Suhuniyi Pulse Ghana

Moving the motion, Mr Suhuyini said “order 78A reads ‘unless any order otherwise provides, notice shall be given of any motion which is proposed to make except the following: a motion relating to contempt of parliament.’ Mr Speaker, I rise on this motion to pray you to exercise your powers under order 27 which also reads ‘notwithstanding anything contained in these orders, Mr Speaker may refer any questions of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation, and report.’”

He went on “I, therefore, call on you to exercise your powers under Order 27 to refer Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong whose acts and conducts continue to offend the dignity of Parliament and bring it into disrepute as captured under order 30(2).”

Evans Annang Evans Annang

