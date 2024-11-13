ADVERTISEMENT
K.T. Hammond files police report against PAC chairman Klutse Avedzi over 'assault'

Maxwell Nyagamago

Kobinna Tahir Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, has stated that he has lodged a police report against NDC MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, over an alleged physical assault during the recent emergency recall of Parliament.

A video that recently went viral on social media appears to show K.T. Hammond in an altercation with several NDC MPs after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin adjourned the house indefinitely on November 7, 2024, due to the absence of the NPP MPs.

In the video, the Adansi Asokwa MP, dressed in his usual suit, is seen surrounded by some NDC MPs, including James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Akatsi South MP Bernard Ahiafor, a police officer, and several bystanders. The Ketu North MP, wearing a black smock with orange stripes, is seen gently shoving K.T. Hammond about five times during their verbal exchanges, a gesture mirrored by the Krachi West MP. Other MPs at the scene can be heard questioning the absence of the NPP MPs from the house.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, following the Supreme Court ruling on the four vacant seats, the Adansi Asokwa MP questioned the conduct of the NDC MPs, contending that their actions were unfriendly. “This man came out of nowhere and started pushing me. I kept shouting, you can't push me like that. What is your business? Why are you doing that? This is no colleague. We are not animals in there,” he recounted.

K.T. Hammond added that he is determined to see the matter reach a logical conclusion.

In a related development, on Tuesday the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the NPP MPs as the majority caucus in Parliament, issuing a 5-2 majority decision that overturned Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four vacant seats. The NPP, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has since called on the Speaker to recall the house and restore them to their “rightful position.”

