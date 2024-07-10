Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

One of Nkrumah's most ambitious and transformative projects was the construction of the Akosombo Dam on the Volta River. Completed in 1965, the dam created Lake Volta, one of the largest artificial lakes in the world. The hydroelectric power generated by the dam has been crucial for Ghana's industrial and economic growth, providing a reliable source of electricity to fuel development.

Tema Harbour and Township: A Gateway to Trade

Nkrumah's vision extended to the development of Tema Harbour, a modern deep-sea port that has become one of the busiest in West Africa. Alongside the harbour, the planned township of Tema was constructed to support industrial activities and house workers. This dual development has significantly enhanced Ghana’s capacity for international trade and industrialisation.

Educational Excellence: KNUST and Beyond

Nkrumah was a strong advocate for education, exemplified by the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1952. Originally the Kumasi College of Technology, KNUST has grown into a premier institution for science and technology education in Africa, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

Accra-Tema Motorway: Connecting Cities

The Accra-Tema Motorway, one of the first in West Africa, was constructed to link the capital city of Accra with the industrial hub of Tema. This critical infrastructure project has facilitated the efficient movement of goods and people, boosting economic activities and connectivity within the region.

Valco Aluminium Smelter: Industrialisation in Action

In line with his industrialisation agenda, Nkrumah established the Volta Aluminium Company (Valco) smelter. Leveraging the electricity generated by the Akosombo Dam, Valco has played a key role in developing Ghana’s industrial sector, contributing to the country's economic diversification and job creation.

Expanding Healthcare and Housing

Nkrumah’s contributions also extended to healthcare and housing. He oversaw the expansion of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, making it one of the largest teaching hospitals in West Africa. Additionally, he initiated several state housing projects to address the housing needs of Ghanaians, including the construction of low-cost housing units in urban areas.

Advancing Science and Technology

Under Nkrumah's leadership, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) was founded in 1963 to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and advance scientific research. This initiative underscored his commitment to positioning Ghana at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement.

Improving Connectivity: Road Networks

Nkrumah's administration focused on developing extensive road networks to improve connectivity within Ghana. These roads have been vital in enhancing trade, mobility, and regional integration, laying the groundwork for future infrastructural development.