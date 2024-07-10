ADVERTISEMENT
Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

Andreas Kamasah

Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President and a pivotal figure in the country's history, left an indelible mark through a series of ambitious infrastructure projects that have continued to shape the nation’s development. His visionary leadership saw the execution of numerous initiatives aimed at modernising Ghana and promoting economic growth, many of which remain critical to the country’s infrastructure today.

Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah

One of Nkrumah's most ambitious and transformative projects was the construction of the Akosombo Dam on the Volta River. Completed in 1965, the dam created Lake Volta, one of the largest artificial lakes in the world. The hydroelectric power generated by the dam has been crucial for Ghana's industrial and economic growth, providing a reliable source of electricity to fuel development.

Akosombo Dam
Akosombo Dam ece-auto-gen
Nkrumah's vision extended to the development of Tema Harbour, a modern deep-sea port that has become one of the busiest in West Africa. Alongside the harbour, the planned township of Tema was constructed to support industrial activities and house workers. This dual development has significantly enhanced Ghana’s capacity for international trade and industrialisation.

The Tema habour
The Tema habour ece-auto-gen

Nkrumah was a strong advocate for education, exemplified by the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1952. Originally the Kumasi College of Technology, KNUST has grown into a premier institution for science and technology education in Africa, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana
Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana Pulse Ghana
The Accra-Tema Motorway, one of the first in West Africa, was constructed to link the capital city of Accra with the industrial hub of Tema. This critical infrastructure project has facilitated the efficient movement of goods and people, boosting economic activities and connectivity within the region.

Accra-Tema motorway
Accra-Tema motorway Pulse Ghana

In line with his industrialisation agenda, Nkrumah established the Volta Aluminium Company (Valco) smelter. Leveraging the electricity generated by the Akosombo Dam, Valco has played a key role in developing Ghana’s industrial sector, contributing to the country's economic diversification and job creation.

Valco-1
Valco-1 Pulse Ghana

Nkrumah’s contributions also extended to healthcare and housing. He oversaw the expansion of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, making it one of the largest teaching hospitals in West Africa. Additionally, he initiated several state housing projects to address the housing needs of Ghanaians, including the construction of low-cost housing units in urban areas.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital ece-auto-gen
Under Nkrumah's leadership, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) was founded in 1963 to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and advance scientific research. This initiative underscored his commitment to positioning Ghana at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement.

Nkrumah's administration focused on developing extensive road networks to improve connectivity within Ghana. These roads have been vital in enhancing trade, mobility, and regional integration, laying the groundwork for future infrastructural development.

Kwame Nkrumah’s visionary infrastructure projects have left a lasting legacy, transforming Ghana and setting a foundation for ongoing development. His dedication to modernising the nation through strategic investments in power, education, trade, healthcare, and connectivity continues to inspire generations and drive Ghana’s progress.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

