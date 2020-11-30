Though it’s layered with various components intended to create jobs and develop Ghana, one of the policies that stands out and has attracted public discussions is that of the establishment of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center in every district.

This, according to the NDC, will enable school dropouts to acquire some skills in attaining jobs when given the mandate on December 7.

In line with this broad job-creation theme by the party, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon, has commenced a similar policy in the constituency.

It is a common occurrence in La where a lot of able-bodied youth wander idly after completing their junior high and senior high school certificate examinations.

This phenomenon is usually attributed to a lack of resources to continue and pursue higher education or enroll in apprenticeship programs to earn a living.

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah and her campaign team have identified this challenge and have come out with the Technical and Vocational Skills Training Initiative for the constituents.

This policy currently has 47 artisans from different locations in the constituency on board. Supported by the aspiring MP, they will admit two apprentices each and take them through the requisite knowledge and skills needed to succeed in that particular job.

According to the campaign team for Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, though 47 people will initially start, the intent is to get 100 artisans on board which will translate into 200 apprentices being trained.

Having served as a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah comes with a solid track record of implementing innovative ideas to accelerate the development of La.

Some of the intended beneficiaries of this policy have lauded the initiative and they believe it is a good step in the right direction to get them gainfully employed.

Kwei, an 18-year old Junior High School (JHS) graduate said: “I have been home since I completed JHS. I initially wanted to learn air condition repairs but my parents couldn’t afford to support so if Rita Naa Odoley Sowah and the NDC can help me attain my dreams, I will be so happy.”