Leaving Akua Donkor’s picture on ballot papers 'unconstitutional' – Barker-Vormawor

Meanwhile, backing this position, in a Facebook post on Saturday 16th November 2024, Barker-Vormawor pointed out that the EC had already resolved to print new presidential ballot papers if the GFP’s replacement candidate, Mr Philip Appiah Kubi, affectionately known as Roman Fada, was successful. He therefore questioned, “Why then, was it deemed okay on grounds of cost to proceed with her picture? Was Roman Fada disqualified on manufactured financial reasons?”

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Barker-Vormawor stated that the EC’s decision would hurt opposition political parties compared to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa disclosed that the commission had rejected the nomination of the GFP’s new presidential candidate due to his failure to meet the required qualifications. The EC clarified that positions on the ballot would remain unchanged despite this disqualification, citing Sub-Regulation 5 of Regulation 10 of C.I. 127, which pertains to the withdrawal of parliamentary candidates.