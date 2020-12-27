The defeated MP in the just-ended general elections went to the constituency to show his appreciation to the constituents for their love and support for the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said I "took the opportunity to thank them for their support. Appreciated all for endorsing 4more years of this government. Showed gratitude as well for the cooperation experienced in the past four years.

Dr Okoe Boye spends Christmas with constituents

"When The Battle is the Lord's, the outcome is Victory whether it goes Left or Right; For only He, knows the end from the beginning.

"Season's Blessings and Warmest Wishes."

Dr. Okoe Boye was defeated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh.

Narteh garnered 55,938 votes as compared to 54,072 votes by Dr. Okoe Boye.

Dr. Okoe Boye had been tipped to break the one-term jinx having proved to be one of the fastest-rising politicians in the country.