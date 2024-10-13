ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Legon Botanical Gardens will reopen - UG management assures amid impending closure

Sammy Danso Eghan

Management of University of Ghana has assured the public that the Legon Botanical Gardens will reopen following the announcement of an impending closure.

Legon-Botanical-Gardens-Legon
Legon-Botanical-Gardens-Legon

This announcement comes amid the resolution of a longstanding contractual dispute with Mulch Company Limited, formerly Pine Springs Company Limited, which had been managing the Gardens.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, October 12, 2024, the dispute, which began in 2009 when the University entered into an agreement with Pine Springs Company Limited for the renovation and management of the Botanical Gardens, culminated in legal proceedings.

The University successfully affirmed its position, leading to Mulch Company Limited agreeing to cease operations and vacate the Gardens by November 30, 2024.

Legon botanical garden
Legon botanical garden Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, during the closure, the University of Ghana will undertake repairs and renovations to restore and enhance the Botanical Gardens.

The management emphasised their commitment to maintaining the Gardens as a place of beauty, learning, research, and recreation, in line with the University’s mission to promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

The University reassured the community that the Legon Botanical Gardens will continue to serve as a vital green space. Once the necessary improvements are completed, the Gardens will reopen to the public.

“The University assures the public that the Legon Botanical Gardens will continue to operate as a green space for the community. Following a period of repairs and renovations, the Botanical Gardens will reopen to the public, fulfilling its intended purpose as a vital green zone, ” part of the statement indicated.

Legon Botanical Gardens canopy walkway
Legon Botanical Gardens canopy walkway Legon Botanical Gardens canopy walkway Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, October 11, 2024, the Legon Botanical Gardens announced on X that the facility will be closed down on October 30 2024.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anti- Galamsey Protests

Youth Rising: Why Generation Z is leading the charge against galamsey

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor denied bail, Felicity, 4 others granted GH₵20,000 bail

Ghana Police

Police launch manhunt to recapture robbery suspect

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight