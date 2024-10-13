Legon Botanical Gardens will reopen - UG management assures amid impending closure

In a statement released on Saturday, October 12, 2024, the dispute, which began in 2009 when the University entered into an agreement with Pine Springs Company Limited for the renovation and management of the Botanical Gardens, culminated in legal proceedings.

The University successfully affirmed its position, leading to Mulch Company Limited agreeing to cease operations and vacate the Gardens by November 30, 2024.

According to the statement, during the closure, the University of Ghana will undertake repairs and renovations to restore and enhance the Botanical Gardens.

The management emphasised their commitment to maintaining the Gardens as a place of beauty, learning, research, and recreation, in line with the University’s mission to promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

The University reassured the community that the Legon Botanical Gardens will continue to serve as a vital green space. Once the necessary improvements are completed, the Gardens will reopen to the public.

