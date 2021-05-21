RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Lt. Col Agyeman withdrawn from National Security over Caleb Kudah’s assault

Director of Operations at the National Security, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman has been withdrawn from the outfit after investigations into the alleged assault of Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah.

Caleb Kudah
Caleb Kudah Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the Ministry, Lt. Agyeman will return to the Army headquarters for further investigations and probable sanctions.

Mr. Caleb Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out.

The Ministry said: “The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigations and appropriate action”.

Albert Kan-Dapaah
Albert Kan-Dapaah National Security Minister Pulse Ghana

Three police officers involved in the assault have also been withdrawn and instructed to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation.

The Ministry’s statement also concluded that Mr. Kudah’s entry into the National Security Ministry was unlawful, though it is unclear which law was breached as the statement failed to mention any law to back its claim.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

