Lt. Col Agyeman withdrawn from National Security over Caleb Kudah’s assault

Mr. Caleb Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out.

The Ministry said: “The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigations and appropriate action”.

Three police officers involved in the assault have also been withdrawn and instructed to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation.