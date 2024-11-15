Madina MP Xavier Sosu questions Supreme Court ruling on Afenyo-Markin vs Bagbin case

Reacting to the ruling in a Facebook post on Thursday, 14 November 2024, the Madina MP questioned, “How does an MP change political identity and seek to remain in Parliament under the new identity?” He further asked, “How about an MP who has changed his political identity, and has demonstrated that change by officially filing nomination with EC to contest elections based on this new political identity? So, what is the purpose at the core of Article 97(1)(g) and (h)?”

Sosu emphasised that “constitutional interpretation must be done to give effect to the purpose at the core of the provision.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the Supreme Court failed to uncover “the overriding purpose of the framers of the Constitution in Article 97(1)(g) and (h).” He added, “If you can’t discover the purpose, how can you interpret to effect to same? What mischief was the provision made to cure?”

Below are details of his full post:

How does an MP change political identity and seek to remain in Parliament under the new identity?

How about an MP who has changed his political identity, and has demonstrated that change by officially filing nomination with EC to contest elections based on this new political identity?

So what is the purpose at the core of Article 97(1)(g) and (h)?

ADVERTISEMENT

Constitutional interpretation must be done to give effect to the purpose at the core of the provision. I didn’t see the SC unravelling the overriding purpose of the framers of the Constitution in Article 97(1)(g) and (h).

If you can’t discover the purpose, how can you interpret to effect to same? What mischief was the provision made to cure?

Sosu also aligned himself with the views of Justice Tanko Amadu, JSC, who dissented in the case. He quoted the justice’s statement:

“I do not hasten to proclaim that, I have apprehended with despair the majority’s conclusion in this suit, but I state, with utmost deference to the Hon. Chief Justice and the rest of my brethren in the majority, that, not only do I fundamentally disagree with their conclusion, I, with all due respect, also find the decision an aberration to the established and accepted judicial position of this court, which, with profound respect, I hope in no distant future the resultant usurpation of the constitutional prerogative of the High Court incidental to the majority decision will be reversed.”