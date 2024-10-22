Chinese illegal miner accuses Mahama of sparking galamsey fight to sabotage NPP

Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining, has emerged as a significant threat in Ghana, endangering the environment, public health, and local communities. The environmental impact is severe, with illegal miners causing deforestation and using toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide, which contaminate water bodies and soil, posing serious health risks.

In response, the government launched Operation Halt to combat illegal mining, deploying military personnel to dismantle operations and seize equipment. While this initiative has seen some success, its effectiveness has been debated, with critics arguing that it fails to address the socio-economic factors driving individuals to engage in galamsey.

The crisis has also become a political battleground, with the public engaging in blame games between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Many in the general public attribute the galamsey issues to the NDC, claiming that illegal mining has persisted during their tenure.

While they acknowledge that the NPP has exacerbated the situation, there is a prevailing sentiment that both parties share the blame, as galamsey has flourished under both administrations.