Mahama donates GH¢50,000 to Buzstopboys for clean Ghana campaign

During the donation event, Mahama emphasised the importance of voluntarism in maintaining urban cleanliness.

He highlighted the challenges posed by urban anonymity and the increasing volumes of waste in cities.

He noted that urban centres, with their expanding populations, often lack the communal standards of hygiene prevalent in rural areas.

Mahama reminisced about his childhood, recounting the early morning routine of cleaning the household and surrounding areas, a practice he observed has eroded over time.

Praising the Buzstopboys for their dedication to improving sanitation, Mahama said when he saw the guys, young people, filling in that gap, he encouraged them.

He noted the significant problem of plastic pollution, particularly highlighting the prevalence of plastic and styrofoam food packaging.

He called on the public to support the efforts of groups like the Buzstopboys, emphasising that his support was non-partisan.

Mahama’s donation follows a similar act of generosity by award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who recently contributed GH¢30,000 to the Buzstopboys.

These combined efforts underscore a growing recognition of the need for community-driven initiatives to address the sanitation challenges facing Ghana.