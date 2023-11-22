Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy was my idea in 2020 – Hassan Ayariga

Dr Ayariga bemoaned the fact that the policy has become an issue of national discussion because it has been spoken of by former President Mahama and his party, onuaonline.com reports.

“I am happy to hear that former president Mahama says he will introduce a 24-hour economy for Ghanaians and suddenly it has become a serious topic for discussion and some people are calling on Ghanaians to listen and follow while others are asking other political leaders to bring their policies.

“Kindly read from Dr. Hassan Ayariga’s APC’s 2020 manifesto item number thirty, you will see a 24-hour production (a 3-shift system for companies, businesses, and workers). This is what the leader of the APC has been talking about, but we never pay heed to his policy, but when the major parties raise this same topic, then it becomes a serious policy,” he is quoted to have posted on social media.

The presidential hopeful then went on to provide evidence to support his claim, indicating in his 2020 manifesto a portion where he said he would introduce a 24-hour production in a three-shift system.

Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.

He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.

