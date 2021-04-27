Many Parliamentary staff earn salaries for doing nothing – Bagbin fires

He noted that a lack of monitoring and supervision by managers of various units in Parliament has aided in the current dire situation.

Mr. Bagbin, therefore, called on the newly-constituted Parliamentary Service Board to immediately rectify the situation.

Pulse Ghana

“This board must work collectively to improve upon the work ethics of staff. It is a fact that there some staff members are hardworking and giving off their best for Parliament but it is equally true that there is a significant number whose contribution is nothing to write home about,” Mr. Bagbin said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Indeed there are some who basically have no schedule and virtually do nothing yet are paid by the state every month, this I think must change if we want to be a module parliament in Africa.”

The Parliamentary Service Board is tasked with promoting the welfare of Members of Parliament and Staff of the Service.

The Board is made up of the Speaker, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.