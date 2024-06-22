Medical Laboratory workers halt strike

On June 20, the National Labour Commission (NLC) intervened, directing the union to halt the industrial action and re-engage in negotiations with the government.

General Secretary of MELPWU, Dr. Cephas Akortor announced the decision to journalists in Accra on Friday. "We have resolved to put on hold the ongoing industrial action and further advise all members of the union to return to work at their various places of work by Monday, 24th June 2024, to prepare their workplaces for full operation on Tuesday, 25th June 2024," he stated.