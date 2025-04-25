Galamsey: Top kingpin to face arrest soon - Sammy Gyamfi reveals

Sammy Gyamfi, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has revealed that a high-profile illegal mining figure and his associates will face arrest in the coming days.

During an interview with Channel One TV, Gyamfi stated that this development marks the start of a more rigorous phase in the government’s crackdown on illegal mining.

He emphasised that the current efforts differ significantly from what he termed a “charade” under the previous administration.

Mark my words, in the next few days, one of the biggest kingpins in galamsey and his collaborators will be arrested. That’s all I can tell you for now.

Mr Gyamfi affirmed that the ongoing campaign against illegal mining is genuine and not merely symbolic.

There was no real fight against illegal mining under the previous regime—it was a complete charade.

Now, the police, the military, and national security are all involved. This time, it’s real.

He noted that under former President John Mahama’s leadership, the approach to illegal mining is systematic and transparent, with seized excavators properly documented, prosecutions actively pursued, and foreign nationals engaged in illicit mining facing legal action rather than deportation alone.

While acknowledging the severe environmental damage caused by galamsey over the past eight years, Mr Gyamfi assured that corrective measures are underway.

You don’t expect rivers polluted with mercury and cyanide for years to suddenly become crystal clear within four years.

It’s a process, not an event.

He disclosed that President Mahama has directed the cancellation of all mining leases in protected forest reserves, adding that company directors and shareholders implicated in environmental violations will be held responsible.

Addressing calls for a state of emergency over illegal mining, Mr Gyamfi clarified that while some NDC members supported the idea, the party itself never formally endorsed it.

I was consistent even in opposition. The problem wasn’t the absence of a state of emergency—it was the absence of political will. Now we have leadership that’s taking real action.

Government to repeal L.I 2462

Mr Gyamfi further announced that the NDC government will repeal Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 once Parliament reconvenes.

The law currently allows the president to authorise mining leases in protected forest reserves—a provision critics argue has worsened environmental destruction.

L.I. 2462 is poisonous, and its repeal is a top priority,” Mr Gyamfi stated. “There were initial legal debates on whether to amend or scrap it, but the consensus now is clear—it must go.

He confirmed that consultations with Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine have concluded, and the necessary legal documents for the repeal are prepared for parliamentary submission.

Mr Gyamfi reported that 44 of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves have suffered significant damage from illegal mining, though security operations have successfully reclaimed seven of the worst-affected areas.

To date, authorities have confiscated 125 excavators, 10 bulldozers, seven pickup trucks, and 15 motorbikes during enforcement actions.

He stressed that, unlike under the previous administration, no equipment has gone missing, and no officials have been linked to illegal mining activities.

You won’t hear of drones missing or excavators disappearing. The president has made it clear: any official involved in illegal mining will be dismissed and prosecuted

While recognising recent progress, the GoldBod CEO acknowledged that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining remains ongoing.

He urged sustained public support, emphasising that the reforms seek to establish lasting systems beyond political transitions.

We’re not just reacting. We are dismantling networks and strengthening institutions. The financiers, the directors, the powerful figures behind this—they are not above the law